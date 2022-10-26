Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 8,700 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at about $3,252,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 196.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 281,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,385,000 after acquiring an additional 186,618 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 415.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 21.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 7,755 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET opened at $112.63 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $148.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Insider Activity

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $120,750.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $120,750.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $116,141.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166 shares in the company, valued at $19,126.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,569 shares of company stock valued at $32,313,351 over the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

