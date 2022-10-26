Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 59,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 21,959 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 18,749 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average is $27.77. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $33.42.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

