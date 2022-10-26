Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 73 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EL. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 74.1% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 112.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $205.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.82. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.48 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The stock has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $314.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $308.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.78.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

