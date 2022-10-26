Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 130.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $212.19 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $267.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.07.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

