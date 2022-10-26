Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 220 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in DTE Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.64.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $109.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.03. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $140.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,471.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $747,753. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

