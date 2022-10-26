Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2,411.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 142.9% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Up 4.8 %

TAN opened at $67.99 on Wednesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $55.54 and a 52 week high of $101.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.28.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.