Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,555.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,814,000 after buying an additional 1,012,809 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $82,970,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 116.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,696,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,366,000 after buying an additional 913,373 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 182.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,215,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,278,000 after buying an additional 785,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 798.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 567,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,370,000 after buying an additional 504,428 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $70.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.80. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18.

