Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 38.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $214,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Marriott International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 128,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 39.1% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $155.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.71.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

