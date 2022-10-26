Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 5.3 %

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $249.21 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.21 and a fifty-two week high of $475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $275.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.22.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

