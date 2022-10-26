Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $457,000 Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13,298.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,595,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568,599 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 361.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,814 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,609,175.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 433,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,301,000 after acquiring an additional 433,101 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,243,000 after acquiring an additional 371,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,038.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 385,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,322,000 after acquiring an additional 367,511 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLH opened at $103.62 on Wednesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $152.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.26 and a 200-day moving average of $118.48.

