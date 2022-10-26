Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $480,000 Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of MOS stock opened at $53.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.95 and a 200-day moving average of $55.25.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 6.84%.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOS. StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

