Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $486,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 18,976 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Allstate from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Allstate to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Allstate from $153.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.15.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $124.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.65. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.