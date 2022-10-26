Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $543,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Mondelez International by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $59.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.75 and its 200 day moving average is $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $81.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.