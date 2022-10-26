Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMH. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 133.3% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SMH stock opened at $189.90 on Wednesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $166.97 and a twelve month high of $318.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.66.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.