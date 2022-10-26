Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 249.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 369.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $90,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $44.17 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $52.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day moving average of $45.11.

