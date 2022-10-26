Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $395.40 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $451.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.86.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.24.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

