Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,990 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FALN. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 116,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.31.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%.

