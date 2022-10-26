Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 265.4% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth about $77,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 37.6% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Albertsons Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $27.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ACI opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.54. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $937,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,656.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $937,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,656.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,891,588.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,787,003 shares of company stock valued at $309,126,735 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.