Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,624,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,431,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,519,000 after buying an additional 134,029 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,702,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,404,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin BSP Realty Trust

In other Franklin BSP Realty Trust news, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,310. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $73,334.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,334. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on FBRT. JMP Securities downgraded Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. B. Riley began coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE FBRT opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 110.58 and a current ratio of 110.58.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.56%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.41%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

Further Reading

