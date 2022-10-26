Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,697 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,621,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,782,000 after buying an additional 3,042,532 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,143,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,036,342,000 after buying an additional 2,090,653 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,161,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,483,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,598 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $35.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $52.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average of $41.05.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

