Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 470 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of AEP opened at $87.42 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.41 and its 200-day moving average is $97.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.56.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.