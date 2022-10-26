Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 60.3% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 35,646 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 835,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,828,000 after purchasing an additional 275,200 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 906.4% during the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 84,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 76,140 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $52.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.96.

