Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Ryder System by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Ryder System by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ryder System by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its position in Ryder System by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 5,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on R shares. Stephens raised their price target on Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

Ryder System Stock Up 1.6 %

In other Ryder System news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $213,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of R stock opened at $74.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $92.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.58.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

