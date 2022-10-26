Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 70.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.77.

NYSE SPG opened at $105.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.48. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.37 and its 200-day moving average is $106.00.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 109.20%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

