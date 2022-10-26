Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,480,000. Systelligence LLC grew its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 149,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after acquiring an additional 45,694 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 94,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 54,202 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,424,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 69,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ONEY opened at $90.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.94. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $83.18 and a 1-year high of $105.47.

