Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 1,290 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in First Horizon by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in First Horizon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

NYSE:FHN opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $24.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.67.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

