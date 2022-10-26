Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 139 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF stock opened at $72.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.03 and a 200 day moving average of $79.40. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.51 and a fifty-two week high of $97.38.

