Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 140 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 27,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 12,172 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,481,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Ares Management from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ares Management from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

Insider Activity

Ares Management Price Performance

In other news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $544,898.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 218,082 shares in the company, valued at $15,959,240.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $544,898.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 218,082 shares in the company, valued at $15,959,240.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,271,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,580,212. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $2,706,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $71.87 on Wednesday. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $90.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.43 and its 200 day moving average is $68.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $618.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.30 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.41%.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

