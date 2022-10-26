Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 332 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,740 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the airline’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the airline’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,265 shares of the airline’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LUV opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $52.79.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

