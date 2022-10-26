Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 3,619 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,547 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 148.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $169.28 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.85 and a 12-month high of $178.62. The company has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -14.27%.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

