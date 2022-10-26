Belpointe Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,279 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 57,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $768,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALLY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.88.

Ally Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE ALLY opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $53.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Ally Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading

