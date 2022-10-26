Belpointe Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 3.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 8.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 30.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 2.4% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 64,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $36.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

ACIW has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

