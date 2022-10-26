BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Position Boosted by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,988 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,305,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102,674 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BHP Group by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $226,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,427 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $104,205,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in BHP Group by 1,118.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,014,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,387,000 after purchasing an additional 931,440 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $47.35 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.13.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $3.50 per share. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,250 ($27.19) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,904.11.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

