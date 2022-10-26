Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issues Earnings Results

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.61, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. Biogen updated its FY22 guidance to $16.50-17.15 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $16.50-$17.15 EPS.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $273.56 on Wednesday. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $284.59. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Get Biogen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Biogen from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Argus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

About Biogen

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 101.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 78.4% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.