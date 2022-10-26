Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

BRE opened at C$14.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$133.06 million and a PE ratio of 9.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.99. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a fifty-two week low of C$12.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.43.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.80 million for the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

