Brightcove (BCOV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $54.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Brightcove had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Brightcove Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.83 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69. Brightcove has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $12.38.

Insider Activity at Brightcove

Institutional Trading of Brightcove

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,984,274 shares in the company, valued at $33,643,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 239,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,049. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Brightcove by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Brightcove by 17.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 28.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 93,440 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 162.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,205,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,202,000 after buying an additional 1,363,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Brightcove in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

About Brightcove

(Get Rating)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.