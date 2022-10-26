Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.44-$7.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.00 billion-$46.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.97 billion.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $72.77 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $155.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.87.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,777.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,657,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,110 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,295,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,497 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,257,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 525,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,397,000 after buying an additional 315,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 679,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,591,000 after buying an additional 277,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.