Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Position Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,768 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Brixmor Property Group worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 205.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 980,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after buying an additional 492,204 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 78,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.68.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average of $22.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

