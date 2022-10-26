Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Broadmark Realty Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 116.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 127.3%.

NYSE BRMK opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $752.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Broadmark Realty Capital ( NYSE:BRMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 64.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,702,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,318,000 after purchasing an additional 57,686 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,877,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,239,000 after acquiring an additional 65,547 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 113,452 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 671,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 273,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 276.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 527,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 387,665 shares in the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRMK shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Broadmark Realty Capital from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Broadmark Realty Capital from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Broadmark Realty Capital from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

