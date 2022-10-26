Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 238 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 796 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AYI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Acuity Brands Price Performance

In other news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy bought 575 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $174.54 per share, with a total value of $100,360.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AYI opened at $184.76 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.71 and a 52 week high of $224.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.85.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.34. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 4.67%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

Featured Articles

