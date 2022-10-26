Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 17,200 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 352.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 8,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OCSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.25 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $7.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.11 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.52%. On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 234.48%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

