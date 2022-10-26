Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 3,500 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MP. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 17.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 1.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 1.4% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 38,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MP opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 20.39 and a quick ratio of 19.75. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $60.19.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.75 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 49.26% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company’s revenue was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of MP Materials to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.15.

In related news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $9,872,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,302,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,417,204.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MP Materials news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $9,872,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,302,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,417,204.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 133,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $4,792,523.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,224,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,000,309.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,084,016 shares of company stock worth $190,276,278 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

