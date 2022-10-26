Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 291 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 54.8% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 96,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $847,509.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,913 shares of company stock worth $7,638,090. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BSX opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The firm has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

