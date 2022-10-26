Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 6,100 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ST. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,583,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,501,000 after buying an additional 678,142 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,493,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $228,500,000 after buying an additional 599,615 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,119,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,888,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,736,000 after buying an additional 451,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,769,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $496,784,000 after buying an additional 451,562 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ST opened at $39.46 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day moving average of $43.18.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.69.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

