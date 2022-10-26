Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.
Brown & Brown Trading Down 12.7 %
NYSE:BRO opened at $55.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.62. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Brown & Brown Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.
BRO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.13.
About Brown & Brown
Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.
