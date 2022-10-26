Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Position Boosted by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 1,865.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Brunswick by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,446 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC stock opened at $70.60 on Wednesday. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $103.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.57 and a 200-day moving average of $73.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 9.64%. Brunswick’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

BC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Brunswick from $101.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.15.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

