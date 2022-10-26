BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on November 15th

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$28.98 million during the quarter.
Further Reading
- Is This The Bottom For Canopy Growth Corporation?
- Unity Software is the Other Video Game Engine To Watch
- Solar-Industry Small Cap Array Set For Big EPS Growth In 2023
- Why Comerica is a Financial Stock to Bank On
- AspenTech Forms Potentially Bullish Pattern Ahead of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.