Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,145 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 101.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 265.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $60.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.07. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.67.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $3.26. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 58.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

BLDR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.92.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

