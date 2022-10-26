Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bunge by 19.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,304,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,363,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,635 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Bunge by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,109,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,276 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bunge in the first quarter worth about $84,657,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bunge by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the first quarter worth about $74,642,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bunge in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.11.

BG opened at $91.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.27 and its 200-day moving average is $100.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $128.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.43). Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

