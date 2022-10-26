Busey Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,457 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, 626 Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 595 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $499.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $220.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

